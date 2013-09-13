World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
(Corrects spelling of Temasek unit to Sennett from Sennet)
HONG KONG, Sept 13 Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings plans to sell a stake worth up to $185 million in Youku Tudou Inc, winding up its investment in the online video company, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Temasek, through its affiliate Sennett Investments, is offering 7.7 million shares in U.S.-listed Youku Tudou in a range of $23.80 to $24.00 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Credit Suisse was hired to manage the stake sale, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait and Stephen Coates)
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
DELHI, April 10 A Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack by suspected Somali pirates on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.