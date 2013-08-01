SINGAPORE Aug 1 Former World Bank president
Robert Zoellick is to join the board of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd later this month.
Zoellick, 60, who left his position at the World Bank last
year, will be the first recruit to the investor's board by its
new chairman Lim Boon Heng.
"Over the years, I have also come to know Temasek well, and
have followed its growing reputation as a well-regarded
international investor," Zoellick said in a statement released
by the investor.
"Its commitment to strong corporate governance principles is
very important to set the tone in international investing".
Temasek, a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered Bank Plc and large Chinese banks, reported an
8.6 percent rise in its portfolio size to a record S$215 billion
($170 billion) in its last financial year that ended in March,
helped by a rebound in Asian shares.
Zoellick will take his seat on Temasek's 10-member board on
August 15.