April 26 Canadian forestry company Tembec Inc posted a second-quarter loss on lower selling prices and a weak pulp market.

The company reported a net loss of C$14 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net income of C$6 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

The company, which produces lumber, paper and pulp, said sales fell 10 percent to C$407 million.