BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
(Adds full company name in headline)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
Tembec shareholders will get C$4.05 ($3.02) in cash, or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, for every Tembec share they own, the companies said.
The offer price is at a premium of 37.3 percent to Tembec's Wednesday close.
The deal includes $487 million in debt.
($1 = 1.3428 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28