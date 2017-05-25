(Adds full company name in headline)

May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.

Tembec shareholders will get C$4.05 ($3.02) in cash, or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, for every Tembec share they own, the companies said.

The offer price is at a premium of 37.3 percent to Tembec's Wednesday close.

The deal includes $487 million in debt.

($1 = 1.3428 Canadian dollars)