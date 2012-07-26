July 26 Canadian forestry company Tembec Inc posted a third-quarter loss as market conditions for Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp remained weak.

NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries

Tembec posted a quarterly loss of C$5 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, compared with profit of C$17 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.