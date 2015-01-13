Jan 13 Temenos Group AG :
* Expects for full year total non-IFRS like-for-like revenue
growth of 0 pct to 2 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $466
million to $476 million)
* FY like-for-like software licensing growth of 0 pct to 5
pct (implying software licensing revenue of $136 million to $143
million, versus previous implied guidance range of $151 million
to $158 million
* Looking into 2015, expects licence revenue growth of at
least 10 pct
* Preliminary FY non-IFRS EBIT growth of between 11 pct and
20 pct (implying $125 million to $130 million)
