Jan 13 Temenos Group AG :

* Expects for full year total non-IFRS like-for-like revenue growth of 0 pct to 2 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $466 million to $476 million)

* FY like-for-like software licensing growth of 0 pct to 5 pct (implying software licensing revenue of $136 million to $143 million, versus previous implied guidance range of $151 million to $158 million

* Looking into 2015, expects licence revenue growth of at least 10 pct

* Preliminary FY non-IFRS EBIT growth of between 11 pct and 20 pct (implying $125 million to $130 million)