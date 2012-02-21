* Temenos sees tie-up boosting efficiency, profitability
* Q4 revenue falls 15 pct as banks cut spending
ZURICH Feb 21 Swiss banking software
group Temenos, seeking to merge with Misys, said talks
with the British group were continuing and that it still
believed a tie-up would help boost efficiency and profitability.
"Temenos believes that such combination would create one of
the leading companies in the financial services software
industry with the prospects for long-term growth underpinned by
increasing demand amongst financial institutions for improved
efficiency and customer service," Temenos said as it posted its
full-year results.
Temenos said the parties would make a further announcement
as and when appropriate. A source close to the deal said this
could be just days away.
On Monday, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners threw
its hat into the ring by making an approach for Misys, which
would scupper the agreed merger between Misys and Temenos.
No price was given but the Financial Times reported Vista
was lining up a 360 pence per share bid, valuing the banking
software supplier at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).
"If shareholders believe the market is seriously
undervaluing Misys' prospects and want to share in the company's
future success then the deal with Temenos may prove more
attractive, as they will retain a shareholding in the combined
entity," Simon Jones, director at American Appraisal, the global
valuation firm, said.
"However, with the Vista bid pitched at a premium of about
50 percent to Misys' pre-bid announcement share price, the Vista
offer may be too good to refuse," Jones added.
Under the terms of the all-share tie-up with Temenos, Misys
would take 53.9 percent of the equity of the combined group, but
Temenos's chief executive and chairman would lead the management
team.
Temenos and Misys are looking to come together in response
to weak demand from their customers. Temenos said fourth-quarter
revenue fell 15 percent year-on-year as licence revenue slumped
33 percent.
"The sovereign debt crisis in Europe and its impact on
funding markets put the banking sector back into a state of
uncertainty. As a consequence, we saw decision cycles lengthen
substantially with a corresponding impact on licence sales,"
Temenos said in the statement.
Misys, which sold its healthcare software unit in 2010, was
in talks with Fidelity National Information Systems six
months ago but the U.S. group walked away after Misys said its
offer was too low.
Vista, which has offices in Chicago and San Francisco,
invests in software and technology businesses. It bought the
trade and risk management business of Thomson Reuters Corp
last year.