ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss banking software firm
Temenos and larger UK rival Misys said on
Tuesday they had agreed to a number of key terms on a possible
all-share merger that could create one of the world's largest
standalone financial software companies.
The exchange ratio will be 4.1 Misys shares to 1 Temenos
share, leaving Misys shareholders with 53.9 percent of the
combined group and Temenos shareholders with 46.1 percent after
accounting for options outstanding but excluding Misys'
convertible bond.
On Friday, the groups were reported to be in talks about an
all-share merger in response to weak demand from their
customers, six months after another suitor dropped a bid for
Misys.