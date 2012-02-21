ZURICH Feb 21 Swiss banking software group Temenos, seeking to merge with Misys, said talks with the British group were continuing and that it still believes a tie-up would help boost efficiency and profitability.

"Temenos believes that such combination would create one of the leading companies in the financial services software industry with the prospects for long term growth underpinned by increasing demand amongst financial institutions for improved efficiency and customer service," Temenos said as it posted its full-year results.

Temenos said the parties would make a further announcement as and when appropriate.

On Monday, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners threw its hat into the ring by making an approach for Misys, which would scupper the agreed merger between Misys and Temenos.

Under the terms of the all-share tie-up with Temenos, Misys would take 53.9 percent of the equity of the combined group, but Temenos's chief executive and chairman would lead the management team.