ZURICH Feb 21 Swiss banking software
group Temenos, seeking to merge with Misys, said talks
with the British group were continuing and that it still
believes a tie-up would help boost efficiency and profitability.
"Temenos believes that such combination would create one of
the leading companies in the financial services software
industry with the prospects for long term growth underpinned by
increasing demand amongst financial institutions for improved
efficiency and customer service," Temenos said as it posted its
full-year results.
Temenos said the parties would make a further announcement
as and when appropriate.
On Monday, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners threw
its hat into the ring by making an approach for Misys, which
would scupper the agreed merger between Misys and Temenos.
Under the terms of the all-share tie-up with Temenos, Misys
would take 53.9 percent of the equity of the combined group, but
Temenos's chief executive and chairman would lead the management
team.