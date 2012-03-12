* Temenos, Misys announced merger talks in February
* Rival bids put a question mark over merger
ZURICH, March 12 Swiss banking software
company Temenos said on Monday discussions about an
all-share merger with Misys had ended following two
rival bids for the British company.
Just a week earlier, Temenos had won more time to prepare
its offer for its banking software peer after the UK Takeover
Panel extended its deadline by four weeks.
Misys said in a statement that the rivals had been unable to
agree the final terms of a deal, and it remained in talks with
the private equity groups Vista Equity Partners and a
combination of CVC Capital Partners and ValueAct Capital about a
possible cash offer.
In February, the Financial Times reported Vista was lining
up a 360 pence per share bid, valuing the banking software
supplier at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion). Some
analysts have questioned that number however.
The offer from Temenos valued Misys at about 918 million
pounds, according to both companies share prices on March
5.
Misys and Temenos announced on Feb. 3 they had begun talks
and four days later said they had agreed on the key terms of the
deal.
However, the talks triggered a rival approach for the
British firm from specialist private equity company Vista Equity
partners and a joint approach from ValueAct, Misys' largest
shareholder, and private equity company CVC put the merger of
the software groups in doubt.
Both Temenos and Misys have been hit by a sharp fall-off in
client spending, triggering the move towards joining forces to
cut costs and boost revenue.
After spiking higher after the original announcement,
Temenos shares are now trading at below their level at the time
of the original announcement. Misys shares are nearly 5 percent
higher.