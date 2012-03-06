By Paul Sandle
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Switzerland's Temenos
, confronted by two rival approaches for Britain's Misys
, could seek more time to win over its banking software
peer, a source said on Tuesday.
Under British takeover rules, Temenos must make a firm offer
by 1700 GMT on Tuesday unless the two parties ask for an
extension to their merger talks.
A source close to the situation said Temenos and Misys were
working towards a deal but there was almost certainly expected
to be an extension.
The source declined to say if any cash sweeteners or any
major changes to the deal were being discussed.
Misys and Temenos have been hit by a customer drop-off in
spending on major upgrades, triggering the suggestion they
should join forces to costs and boost revenue.
Their deal outlined on Feb. 7 would see Misys take 53.9
percent of the equity while Temenos's chief executive and
chairman would lead the management team. Misys shares fell 8.5
percent the day after the merger was announced.
Buyout group ValueAct, Misys's biggest shareholder with a
21.5 percent stake, had initially supported Temenos's merger
plan with Misys but switched on Monday to teaming up with
private equity group CVC to explore a cash bid.
Private equity group Vista has said it is also looking at an
offer.
One special situations analyst said he would be very
surprised if Misys did not ask the Takeover Panel to extend.
"There are new developments in the form of two more
potential offers, so that is ground for an extension in itself,"
he said.
Analyst George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon said ValueAct and
CVC could be combining to put pressure on Vista.
"ValueAct is the largest shareholder, and could be looking
to put the frighteners on Vista Equity, which could have walked
away with a fairly cheap deal," he said.
He questioned why ValueAct would be keen to buy now, given
that it had supported Chief Executive Mike Lawrie in turning
around Misys, and he had announced his departure at the same
time as the merger was revealed.
"For ValueAct it may be 'how do we get our money out?', and
they've come now because the Vista mooted price is not where
people think it is but somewhere lower," he said.
Vista Equity Partners said on Feb. 20 it was considering a
bid. It could combine Misys' capital markets software with the
trade and risk management business of Thomson Reuters
it bought last year.
Reports said Vista was considering an offer of around 360
pence a share, which would value Misys' equity at about 1.2
billion pounds.
That number has not been confirmed, however, and some
analysts and market sources have questioned why Vista would pay
such a premium in competition with an all-cash deal.
Misys has formed an independent committee to consider the
proposals.
Deutsche Bank is advising CVC on the potential offer, while
Vista is being advised by Goldman Sachs.
Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Cazenove are working for
Misys, while Lazard and Morgan Stanley are on the Temenos side.