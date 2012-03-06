LONDON, March 6 Switzerland's Temenos , confronted by two rival approaches for Britain's Misys , could seek more time to win over its banking software peer, a source said on Tuesday.

Under British takeover rules, Temenos must make a firm offer by 1700 GMT on Tuesday unless the two parties ask for an extension to their merger talks.

A source close to the situation said Temenos and Misys were working towards a deal but there was almost certainly expected to be an extension.

The source declined to say if any cash sweeteners or any major changes to the deal were being discussed.

Misys and Temenos have been hit by a customer drop-off in spending on major upgrades, triggering the suggestion they should join forces to costs and boost revenue.

Their deal outlined on Feb. 7 would see Misys take 53.9 percent of the equity while Temenos's chief executive and chairman would lead the management team. Misys shares fell 8.5 percent the day after the merger was announced.

Buyout group ValueAct, Misys's biggest shareholder with a 21.5 percent stake, had initially supported Temenos's merger plan with Misys but switched on Monday to teaming up with private equity group CVC to explore a cash bid.

Private equity group Vista has said it is also looking at an offer.

One special situations analyst said he would be very surprised if Misys did not ask the Takeover Panel to extend.

"There are new developments in the form of two more potential offers, so that is ground for an extension in itself," he said.

Analyst George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon said ValueAct and CVC could be combining to put pressure on Vista.

"ValueAct is the largest shareholder, and could be looking to put the frighteners on Vista Equity, which could have walked away with a fairly cheap deal," he said.

He questioned why ValueAct would be keen to buy now, given that it had supported Chief Executive Mike Lawrie in turning around Misys, and he had announced his departure at the same time as the merger was revealed.

"For ValueAct it may be 'how do we get our money out?', and they've come now because the Vista mooted price is not where people think it is but somewhere lower," he said.

Vista Equity Partners said on Feb. 20 it was considering a bid. It could combine Misys' capital markets software with the trade and risk management business of Thomson Reuters it bought last year.

Reports said Vista was considering an offer of around 360 pence a share, which would value Misys' equity at about 1.2 billion pounds.

That number has not been confirmed, however, and some analysts and market sources have questioned why Vista would pay such a premium in competition with an all-cash deal.

Misys has formed an independent committee to consider the proposals.

Deutsche Bank is advising CVC on the potential offer, while Vista is being advised by Goldman Sachs.

Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Cazenove are working for Misys, while Lazard and Morgan Stanley are on the Temenos side.