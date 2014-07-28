July 28 Temenos Group AG : * Says delivers Q2 2014 software licensing growth of 10% and reaffirms full

year guidance * Says non-ifrs EBIT up 12% in Q2 2014 versus Q2 2013 and up 19% on an LTM basis * Says non-ifrs EBIT margin up 1.8% points in Q2; LTM margin of 25.5% * Says ifrs and non-ifrs revenue for Q2 was USD 112.3 million, up from USD

110.0 million in Q2 last year * Says ifrs EBIT incre ased from USD 14.4 million in Q2 2013 to USD 20.1

million in Q2 2014. * Sees FY total non-ifrs revenue growth of 5% to 10% (implying non-ifrs revenue

of USD 491 million to USD 515 million) * Sees FY non-ifrs EBIT margin of 25.1% (implying non-ifrs EBIT of USD 123

million to USD 129 million) * Sees FY software licensing growth of 10% to 15% (implying software licensing

revenue of USD 152 million to USD 158 million) * Says non-ifrs EPS was USD 0.23 in Q2 compared to USD 0.19 in the prior year * Says ifrs EPS for Q2 increased to USD 0.20 per share from USD 0.12 per share

year ago