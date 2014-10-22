Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Temenos Group AG :
* Says further expands its U.S. operations
* Says is further expanding its U.S. operations, with investment into a Country Model Bank and the creation of an onshore development center Source text - bit.ly/1rqhFLD Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
PARIS, April 19 France's Societe Generale revealed a new organisational structure on Wednesday ahead of a wider strategic plan to be released later this year.