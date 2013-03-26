Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
TOKYO, March 26 Japanese temporary staffing agency Temp Holdings Co Ltd will by its domestic peer Intelligence Holdings for around 70 billion yen ($742 million) from U.S private equity firm KKR, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The purchase price will include Intelligence's debt, he said.
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding