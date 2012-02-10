* Companies must divest three paper mills
* Antitrust chief says competition preserved
* IP CEO says divested mills "relatively small"
* Deal could close as soon as Monday
By Ernest Scheyder and Jeremy Pelofsky
Feb 10 International Paper Co has
won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Temple-Inland Inc
for $3.7 billion on the condition it divests three
corrugated packaging mills, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Friday.
The deal makes IP the largest North American producer of
corrugated packaging, which is commonly used to make shipping
boxes, ahead of rivals Packaging Corp of America and
MeadWestvaco Corp.
"We're strategically committeed to the corrugated packaging
business," IP Chief Executive John Faraci told Reuters. "There's
more opportunities for IP and Temple's businesses together."
The deal should close next week, most likely by Monday,
Faraci said. IP expects the combination to save $300 million
within two years.
Without the divestitures, the combined company would have
had control of 37 percent of the North American capacity for
containerboard, which is used to make corrugated boxes, the
department said.
As part of the agreement, Temple-Inland will sell its mills
in Waverly, Tennessee, and Ontario, California, and
International Paper will divest either its mill in Oxnard,
California, or one in Henderson, Kentucky.
"They're all relatively small facilities," Faraci said.
"They're half the size of our average facility."
IP has four months to sell the plants, but will have two
30-day extensions if the sales lag. The sales will curb IP's
influence on the highly competitive sector.
"With the mill divestitures, the transaction can proceed and
American consumers and businesses across the country can be
assured that competition is preserved in this important industry
that is vital to the U.S. economy," said Sharis Pozen, the
acting head of the Justice Department's antitrust division.
DEAL DETAILS
The Justice Department's blessing comes roughly seven months
after IP first offered $3.3 billion for Temple and was turned
down. In September, IP raised its offer 5 percent to $3.7
billion, gaining Temple's approval, but some issues remain for
Faraci and IP to deal with.
Temple could be on the hook for environmental damages after
it closed a Louisiana mill last month, saying it discharged too
much waste, depleting oxygen levels in a river and killing fish.
Faraci told investors at the time that its offer factored in
the potential costs and he repeated that on Friday.
"We're just going to take that over and continue to run that
facility consistent with our practices to have no incidents,"
Faraci said.
Also, a pending lawsuit against Temple claims the company
helped fuel the collapse of Guaranty Bank in 2009.
The approval, which was widely expected, did little to alter
the share prices of either company. IP's stock was up 10 cents
at $31.58 in afternoon trading and Temple's stock was up 12
cents at $31.99.