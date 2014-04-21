April 21 Templeton Global Bond Fund manager
Michael Hasenstab maintained exposure to Ukraine in his largest
fund during the first quarter, a fund disclosure showed on
Monday.
Earlier this month, Hasenstab made optimistic comments about
the country's outlook.
According to a fund disclosure posted on the website of
parent Franklin Resources Inc, the fund at March 31 had
4.8 of its assets invested in Ukraine bonds, compared with 4.7
percent at Dec 31.
With $70.7 billion in assets, Templeton Global Bond
Fund is closely-watched as a bellwether for the
sentiments of western investors toward emerging markets.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)