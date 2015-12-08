(adds quotes, details, background)
LONDON Dec 8 An expected rise in U.S. interest
rates will magnify differences between emerging economies in
2016, with South Korea, Mexico and Malaysia likely to prove
resilient, said Franklin Templeton's star bond investor Michael
Hasenstab.
Hasenstab, CIO, Templeton Global Macro, said countries such
as Mexico were in a better position to raise interest rates
alongside or shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve, thanks to
their relatively strong economic fundamentals.
"In our view, apprehensions about risks in places like
Mexico, South Korea and Malaysia are likely to abate as these
countries prove their resilience to Fed rate hikes," Hasenstab
said in an emailed statement.
"However, countries with relatively weaker fundamentals,
such as Turkey and South Africa, are likely to be negatively
impacted by U.S. interest-rate hikes."
Concerns over a "systemic crisis" across emerging markets
have been exaggerated, said Hasenstab, adding he did not expect
solvency issues in many emerging markets.
Looking at China specifically, Hasenstab predicted the
world's second-largest economy would continue its rebalancing
process and that growth would remain within range of its current
expansion.
Concerns over the health of China's economy sparked a global
market rout in the summer, triggering massive volatility and a
flight from riskier assets like emerging markets.
"We think that was an overreaction and continue to believe
that China's economy is not headed for a hard landing."
The Institute of International Finance, the world's most
closely watched monitor of capital flows, predicted in October
that emerging markets would see the first net capital outflow
this year since 1988.
Hasenstab, who does not expect a global recession or global
deflation in 2016, said his funds were positioned for rising
U.S. Treasury yields as well as currency appreciation in select
emerging markets. Franklin Templeton also expects a continued
depreciation of the euro and the yen.
"Underlying inflation in the United States has not been
adequately priced into bond yields in recent months, in our
assessment, and we are wary of the lack of inflation being
priced into bond yields across the globe," he said.
