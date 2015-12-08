LONDON Dec 8 A possible U.S. interest rate hike
will magnify differences between emerging economies with
concerns over South Korea, Mexico and Malaysia to abate thanks
to their resilience, said Franklin Templeton's star bond
investor Michael Hasenstab.
Hasenstab, CIO, Templeton Global Macro, said countries such
as Mexico, were in a better position to raise interest rates
along or shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve, thanks to their
relatively strong fundamentals.
"However, countries with relatively weaker fundamentals,
such as Turkey and South Africa, are likely to be negatively
impacted by US interest-rate hikes," Hasenstab said in an
emailed statement.
Hasenstab said added his funds were positioned for rising
U.S. Treasury yields as well as currency appreciation in select
emerging markets, and expected a continued depreciation of the
euro and the yen.
