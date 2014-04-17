BOSTON, April 16 Templeton bond fund manager
Michael Hasenstab, a major investor in Ukraine debt, maintained
his exposure to the crisis-torn country in one of his small
emerging-market funds.
Hasenstab is an influential voice in the international
dispute as manager of the $70.7 billion Templeton Global Bond
Fund, which held roughly $3.1 billion worth of Ukraine
bonds at the end of 2013, its latest disclosure for the country.
Hasenstab's $15 million Templeton Emerging Markets Bond Fund
had 8.03 percent of its assets in a pair of Ukraine
bonds at the end of March, up from 7.68 percent at the of
February, according to data posted on a company website. The two
bonds mature in 2022 and 2023.
Among four funds in which Hasenstab held Ukraine debt late
last year, the highest percentage was in the Templeton Emerging
Markets Bond Fund, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
Hasenstab has not given interviews in recent months as the
country's struggles with Russia became an international
standoff. In prepared remarks released on April 9, Hasenstab
said he is confident Ukraine can flourish and that its current
government has done an "exceptional job" of tackling issues.
A spokeswoman for Templeton parent Franklin Resources Inc
said on Wednesday she could not immediately comment on
the smaller fund's latest disclosures.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr)