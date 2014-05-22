(Rewrites throughout with comments and currency details)
By Ross Kerber
May 22 The leaders of Ukraine are taking
advantage of the country's political crisis by enacting
long-term economic reforms, the manager of Templeton Global Bond
Fund, a leading investor there, said on Thursday.
Michael Hasenstab, whose $70 billion fund held 5 percent of
its assets in Ukraine infrastructure and government securities
as of March 31, cited changes in the civil service and energy
sectors at an investor conference run by fund parent Franklin
Resources Inc.
"Three to five years from now the crisis is actually going
to have improved the credit" of Ukraine because of the reforms,
Hasenstab told the conference in New York that was webcast by
Franklin Resources.
Ukraine's months-long territorial standoff with Russia has
shaken markets and tensions are high ahead of the presidential
election set for Sunday.
Ukraine bonds have rallied this month. The price of
Ukraine's 2023 bonds has risen to 91 cents on the dollar on
Thursday from 81 cents on May 2, according to Reuters data. The
yield on those bonds has fallen to 9 percent from 11 percent
over the same period. Bond prices move inversely to yields.
Global Bond Fund's year-to-date 2.16 percent return lags 87
percent of peers, according to Morningstar Inc data. The fund's
benchmark has risen 3.46 percent so far this year.
Although Hasenstab is known as a contrarian manager, his
views do much to set the mood of western investors toward
Ukraine. Hasenstab said a positive move came with the adjustment
of Ukraine's pegged exchange rate, which was costing the
country's central bank too much to prop up.
"The crisis actually solved that, it blew apart the peg,"
Hasenstab said. And unlike Italy or Spain, Ukraine did not carry
worrisome amounts of debt, he said.
Hasenstab also said Ukraine's leaders have used the crisis
well as a bargaining chip in pursuing internal reforms. He said
the likely winner of the election would move to appease Russian
President Vladimir Putin, however, such as giving more autonomy
to eastern regions and keeping Ukraine out of NATO.
Hasenstab called those steps "the political recipe" to keep
Ukraine stable as a buffer rather than to be caught up in a
tug-of-war between East and West.
"In some cases a crisis actually can engineer some positive
things," Hasenstab said.
Shares in Franklin Resources were up 0.4 percent in midday
trading to $55.04.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Grant McCool)