Feb 17 Activist investor H Partners Management
LLC said it is seeking the immediate ouster of Tempur Sealy
International Inc Chief Executive Mark Sarvary, citing
concerns about the bedding company's missed financial forecasts
and stock performance.
The hedge fund, Tempur Sealy's largest investor with a 9.97
percent stake, also wants a reshuffling of the company's board
as it says the current board lacks "a shareholder-focused
mindset".
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Monday.
Tempur Sealy has rebuffed the fund's earlier attempts to
secure a seat on the mattress maker's board, H Partners said in
a statement on Tuesday.
H Partners, which has held shares in Tempur Sealy since
2012, also revealed that it was in advanced talks with potential
CEO candidates.
"We are disappointed that H Partners has chosen a public
forum to advance its individual agenda," Tempur Sealy said in an
e-mailed statement, adding that the activist investor had raised
its concerns over Sarvary's performance and the board's
composition only within the past 10 days.
Sarvary has been the company's chief executive since August
2008.
Tempur Sealy was formed in 2012, when Tempur-Pedic
International bought rival Sealy Corp for about $242 million and
took on its debt of about $750 million. (reut.rs/1FVp273)
H Partners, which had a stake in Sealy Corp, targeted
private-equity firm KKR & Co's management of the company before
the merger with Tempur-Pedic International Inc.
The bedding company's sales have more than tripled to about
$3 billion in the past seven years, while its stock has risen
nearly 500 percent since August 2008.
Earlier this month, the company forecast full-year profit
and revenue that missed the average analyst estimate.
Tempur Sealy's shares closed at $55.62 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
