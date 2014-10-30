Oct 30 Bedding maker Tempur Sealy International Inc reported a 7.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, citing lower margins at its international and Sealy businesses.

Net income attributable to Tempur Sealy fell to $37.1 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $40.2 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to $827.4 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)