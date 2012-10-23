Oct 23 Specialty mattress maker Tempur-Pedic International Inc swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by higher expenses.

The company reported a third quarter net loss of $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, from a profit of $61.95 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $347.9 million.

Shares of the Lexington, Kentucky-based company were down more than 15 percent in extended trading. They closed at $31.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.