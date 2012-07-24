July 24 Tempur-Pedic International Inc's
quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by
growth in its international business, prompting the mattress
maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.
The company now expects to earn $2.80 per share for the full
year, up from its previous forecast of $2.70 per share.
Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp and
Select Comfort Corp, said net income for the second
quarter fell to $29.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $53.1
million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $329.5 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 38 cents per share,
on revenue of $327.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 10 percent at $29.95 in
trading after the bell. They closed at $27.01 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.