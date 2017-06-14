(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt
guarantee
* Company counting on Australian deregulation to pass
parliament
* Murdoch and another TV boss plan joint restructure
By Byron Kaye and Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, June 14 Australian television
broadcaster Ten Network Ltd called in administrators on
Wednesday after creditors including Lachlan Murdoch pulled a
debt guarantee and outlined plans to restructure the
youth-focused free-to-air broadcaster.
Administrators were appointed after the private companies of
News Corp co-chairman Murdoch and regional TV boss
Bruce Gordon declined to extend support for a debt facility past
2017, the network said in a statement.
Sydney-based Ten said the unusual move would help it
re-negotiate costly content licensing fees with U.S. production
studios like CBS Corp, and added that its directors
"regret very much that these circumstances have come to pass".
Murdoch and Gordon had "agreed to work together exclusively
to facilitate the potential formulation, negotiation and
implementation of a restructure proposal", they said in a
regulatory filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.
Murdoch and Gordon, who jointly control about 22 percent of
Ten's shares, had not yet agreed on terms of that proposal, it
added.
Administrators Mark Korda, Jenny Nettleton and Jarrod
Villani, from KordaMentha, said in a statement they were
"confident that the network is an attractive asset which will
find a buyer or will be capitalised".
They did not name a potential buyer.
Pay-TV company Foxtel, which owns 14 percent of Ten, has
long been touted as its most likely buyer, although that would
be stopped by current media ownership restrictions. Foxtel
declined comment.
Broadcasters and Ten in particular have suffered large
losses as advertisers follow viewers onto streaming services
like Netflix and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon
Prime.
Ten said it has already agreed, on an informal basis, to new
licensing deals with CBS and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
which would halve its future liabilities while still
allowing it access to those studios' productions over the medium
term.
As well as its reality television-heavy programming, the
perpetual ratings laggard uses content deals with those U.S.
studios to air shows such as NCIS and CSI: Crime Scene
Investigation.
Ten's predicament adds to pressure on the government to
deregulate media ownership and make it easier for traditional
media companies to buy each other. Bills to that effect are to
be tabled in parliament on Thursday, and face opposition over
concerns about diversity in an already concentrated market.
A takeover by Murdoch or Gordon may face regulatory hurdles
under the country's current media ownership laws.
"The Ten Network should be a wake-up call for opponents of
media reform," Federal Communications Minister Mitch Fifield
told reporters.
Ten said part of Fifield's package, a reduction in
television licence fees, would cut overheads.
The Australian Securities Exchange suspended Ten shares
indefinitely.
The stock last traded on Friday at 16 cents, having closed
at A$2.56 two years earlier.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Jamie Freed in Sydney and Ambar
Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)