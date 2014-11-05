(Adds quotes, details on takeover reports, shares)
SYDNEY Nov 6 Australian television broadcaster
Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had hired
investment bank Citigroup Inc to assess "a range of
potential strategic options", as media reported it was fielding
takeover offers.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the
struggling network which is backed by some of Australia's
richest people said that after reports of "potential
transactions involving the company" it had hired Citi to help
look at various strategic options.
"Ten notes that while a number of potential strategic
options have been considered to date, there is no guarantee any
transaction will eventuate," it added, without specifying what
options it and Citi were considering.
The investment bank appointment is the strongest sign Ten is
contemplating its future ownership as it battles years of
losses, declining ratings and sinking shares.
Its shares rose 10.5 percent to A$0.24 in early trading,
having gained as much as 12 percent. The shares are still some
40 percent off their Feb. 3 close.
In October, the youth-focused channel with the lowest
ratings of Australia's three commercial broadcasters last year,
posted a wider-than-expected annual net loss of A$168.32 million
($144.42 million) as revenue declined and costs rose.
On Wednesday the Australian Financial Review reported U.S.
cable television giant Discovery Communications Inc
and Australian pay television firm Foxtel, which is quarter
owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, were considering
making a joint bid for Ten.
Murdoch's son Lachlan is one of Ten's biggest shareholders,
along with mining magnate Gina Rinehart and casino mogul James
Packer.
(1 US dollar = 1.1655 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)