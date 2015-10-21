BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
SYDNEY Oct 22 Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday that it will let News Corp's local cable television company Foxtel buy a 15 percent stake of loss-making free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .
In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that while the deal would align the interests of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled network and Ten, the companies "will continue to face competition from the remaining free-to-air networks" with regards to bidding for sports broadcast rights.

* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp