BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 30 Australian television broacaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it may not be able to survive if advertising revenue falls more than expected.
But the network, which rates third out of the country's three commercial free-to-air broadcasters in terms of ratings, said it remained confident it could raise debt or equity finance.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.