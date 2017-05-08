SYDNEY May 8 Shares in Australia's Ten Network
Holdings jumped as much as 48 percent on Monday amid a
broad surge in media stocks at the first trading session since
the federal government proposed scrapping media ownership
restrictions.
The lifting of restrictions is expected to ignite a round of
merger and acquisitions in the media sector. The ailing Ten
Network, the nation's third-largest free-to-air broadcaster, is
a prime target since a poor result sent stocks tumbling late
last month.
The stock rose 48 percent early on Monday, before settling
around A$0.27 ($0.20), while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index
gained 0.45 percent.
($1 = 1.3528 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Miral Fahmy)