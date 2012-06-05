(Recasts with raising, outlook)
* Share sale priced at 20 percent discount
* Ten in talks to sell outdoor ad unit Eye Corp
* Billionaire stakeholders back share sale
MELBOURNE, June 6 Ten Network Holdings
plans to raise A$200 million ($195 million) to help pay for new
TV shows to drive a turnaround at Australia's third-ranked TV
network amid an advertising slump, it said on Wednesday.
Australian print and television networks are facing a tough
market, with advertising depressed by a consumer spending
drought and competition intensifying on the internet. Media
stocks have been among the market's worst performers this year.
Ten warned that its third-quarter revenue had fallen 12
percent from a year earlier and it did not expect its revenue
share in the TV market to improve in the near term as rival Nine
Network will be broadcasting the Olympics in July and August.
"Given the uncertain revenue environment and our strategy of
investing in programming renewal, the board felt it was
important to strengthen our balance sheet at this time," Ten
Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.
The 3-for-8 entitlement offer, priced at a hefty 20 percent
discount, won support from all of the company's major
shareholders, including Murdoch and billionaires Gina Rinehart
and James Packer, who will be taking up their full entitlements,
Ten said.
Ten is also in talks to sell its outdoor advertising
business Eye Corp, which local media have said could fetch more
than A$130 million, but Murdoch said the company may fail to
fetch an acceptable price.
Ten shares have slumped 24 percent this year, heavily
underperforming a 0.7 percent fall in the broader market
. The stock last traded at A$0.64, valuing the company at
A$669 million ($652 million).
($1 = 1.0265 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)