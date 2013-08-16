(Corrects adviser in paragraph 4 to RBC from RBS)

HONG KONG Aug 16 Malaysian state-owned utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd is seeking 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in financing to back a bid for Ireland's Bord Gais Energy, Basis Point reported on Friday, citing bank sources.

Several unnamed international and Malaysian banks had submitted proposals after Tenaga sent out a request for proposals for a bridge loan, the report said. A mandate for the loan has not been awarded. Basis Point is a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bord Gais Eireann announced in May that it had started the sale process for its energy unit, which sources expect to fetch about 1.5 billion euros.

RBC Capital Markets is financial adviser to Bord Gais Eireann. The Irish state-owned group plans to complete the sale by the end of the year.

Bord Gais Energy is targeting EBITDA of about 160 million euros by 2015 and 250 million euros by 2018, according to Bord Gais Eireann.

The energy supplier has a 445MW power plant, a portfolio of onshore wind assets, and an energy distribution network business in Northern Ireland.

Tenaga's deal would add to record M&A loan volume this year for Malaysia, boosted by aggressive expansion at home and abroad, which could eventually exceed $3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Malaysia's previous highest M&A loan volume was $1.37 billion in 2010.

In April, Malaysian oil and gas firm SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd sealed a $1.85 billion 12-month bridge loan to acquire Seadrill Ltd's tender oil rig business. Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore rig group by market value, is listed in New York and Oslo.

Malaysian government-linked Employees Provident Fund, along with Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd and property developer SP Setia Bhd, is raising a roughly 790 million pound ($1.23 billion) financing related to its purchase of London's Battersea Power Station.

($1 = 0.7546 euros)

($1 = 0.6428 British pounds) (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh and Prakash Chakravarti of Basis Point; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill and David Goodman)