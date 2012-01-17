KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd posted a third consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by its purchases of expensive fuel oils to counter a gas shortage.

Tenaga, which is the biggest foreign currency borrower among listed Malaysian firms, said it posted a net loss of 224.7 million ringgit ($71.57 million) for the September-November period, better than analysts' expectations for a 340 million ringgit loss. ($1 = 3.1395 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)