KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Malaysia's national power
producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd on Thursday a second
quarter net profit of 2.8 billion ringgit ($910.27 million) due
to the 2.2 billion ringgit fuel cost compensation from the
government and state oil firm Petronas
The largest foreign currency borrower among listed firms in
Malaysia, Tenaga had remained in the red for the past three
consecutive quarterly, hit by purchases of expensive fuel oils
to counter a gas shortage.
Tenaga said in a filing to the local bourse it expected to
record a better performance this financial year mainly due to
the improvement in gas volume, implementation of fuel cost
sharing mechanism and higher coal plant availability.
The counter closed 2.2 percent higher prior to the
announcement, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index
that increased 0.26 percent.
($1 = 3.0760 Malaysian ringgit)
