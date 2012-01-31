COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 The chief executive of Malaysia Tenaga Nasional will quit the state power firm in June, the Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The paper cited Tenaga Nasional CEO Che Khalib Mohamad Noh as saying Tenaga started looking for candidates last month.
"The priority would probably be internal candidates, naturally the most suitable person would be the current chief operating officer, Azman Mohammad," Che Khalib said.
Tenaga officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
MUMBAI, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An ambitious government plan to upgrade India's cities risks further marginalising poor and minority communities and hastening slum evictions, while failing to address the reasons villagers move to urban areas, campaigners said.