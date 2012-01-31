KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 The chief executive of Malaysia Tenaga Nasional will quit the state power firm in June, the Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The paper cited Tenaga Nasional CEO Che Khalib Mohamad Noh as saying Tenaga started looking for candidates last month.

"The priority would probably be internal candidates, naturally the most suitable person would be the current chief operating officer, Azman Mohammad," Che Khalib said.

Tenaga officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)