KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Tenaga Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's largest power group, said on Thursday its
net profit for the third quarter halved as the national utility
booked the costs of a government-mandated rebate of tariffs to
customers.
Net profit for the quarter ended in May slumped 52 percent
to 789.4 million ringgit ($206.92 million) from 1.63 billion
ringgit a year ago, Tenaga said in a stock exchange filing.
Revenue fell 13.9 percent to 9.9 billion ringgit, it said.
Consumers in Malaysia enjoyed a rebate on electricity
tariffs from March to end-June due to lower fuel costs for
Tenaga last year. Tenaga said the rebates have been extended
till the end of the year.
One analyst had forecast a net profit of 1.75 billion
ringgit for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tenaga, which counts Malaysia's state investor Khazanah
Nasional Bhd as its biggest shareholder, announced
earlier this month it has submitted an indicative non-binding
proposal to buy almost all of debt-laden and controversial state
fund 1MDB's power assets.
Shares of Tenaga have dropped 4.3 percent since the
announcement on concerns that the company could pay too much for
the power plants. Analysts have said 1MDB, or 1Malaysia
Development Bhd, overpaid to buy most of its 14 power plants.
Tenaga has already bought 1MDB's 70 percent stake in a 2,000
megawatt coal-fired power project for 46.98 million ringgit and
is planning an up to 9.5 billion ringgit Islamic bond issue, or
sukuk, to fund a majority of the project's cost.
Going forward, Tenaga said it remains cautious on its
prospect for the rest of the financial year ending August given
the prevailing global economic environment and foreign exchange
volatility. It did not comment on the 1MDB asset deal.
Tenaga shares ended 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, ahead of
the announcement of the results.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1LSCqxo
($1 = 3.8150 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)