* No longer seen as bailing out 1MDB-analyst
* Tenaga pushes index to 2-week high
* Could boost investors' confidence in stock market-analyst
(Adds comment, context)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 Shares of Malaysia's Tenaga
Nasional Bhd shot up to its highest in just over six
months on Tuesday after the national electricity utility failed
to buy the energy assets of state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd
(1MDB).
1MDB on Monday agreed to sell these assets in a $2.3 billion
cash deal to China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) in an
attempt to cut its massive debt and restore investor confidence
in the Southeast Asian country.
Tenaga was the other shortlisted bidder for the power
business, and analysts said investors were now relieved that it
did not have to effectively bail out the state fund.
Shares in Tenaga rose as much as 5.5 percent to 14.16
ringgit ($3.31) per share, its highest since May 19. The stock
traded 4.32 percent higher at 14.02 ringggit at 0120 GMT,
pushing the benchmark stock index to a two-week high.
"The market should perceive this news favourably as Tenaga
will no longer be seen as bailing out the state fund," Saw Xiao
Jun, equity analyst with Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB Research, wrote
in a research note.
"Being one of the largest index stocks, Tenaga's share price
will also benefit from any foreign funds inflow into the
Malaysian stock market," Saw added.
State investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd is a major
shareholder in Tenaga.
Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chairs 1MDB's advisory
board, has been under intense pressure to quit as his opponents
blame financial mismanagement at 1MDB for its $11 billion debt.
The troubles at the fund have contributed to a 18 percent drop
in the ringgit this year, making it Asia's worst
performing currency.
($1 = 4.2730 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Miral Fahmy)