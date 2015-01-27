BEIJING Jan 27 China's tech giants Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
beat state firms for the first time to become the country's most
valuable brands in 2015, a report published on Tuesday shows.
China's three biggest Internet companies, which also
includes Baidu Inc, all appeared in the country's top 5
rankings, said advertising company WPP Plc and its
research affiliate Millward Brown.
"For the first time the tech industry surpasses the banking
industry in terms of brand value," said Doreen Wang, global head
of BrandZ at Millward Brown, citing the rise of Internet finance
and the decline of profits at big banks.
The annual rankings, based on analysis of a brand's revenue
and consumer responses to it, only cover the country's
publicly-traded companies.
Top brand Tencent is valued at $66 billion, up 95 percent
from last year, according to the report.
The Chinese social media giant's brand value has surpassed
Facebook Inc and it is now the world's fifth most
valuable tech brand, following Apple Inc, Google Inc
, International Business Machines Corp and
Microsoft Corp, according to Wang.
Alibaba, the e-commerce powerhouse that raised $25 billion
in the world's biggest initial public offering last September,
has a brand value of nearly $60 billion and ranked No. 2 in
China, the report said.
Private enterprise brand value has increased 97 percent
since 2013, while government-owned firms have lost 9 percent
over the same period, the report said.
China Mobile Ltd and Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , both government-backed,
topped the ranking last year.
Each saw a decline of about 10 percent in brand value, hit
by increased market competition and the government's
anti-corruption drive that targets strategic state firms.
The total value of China's top 100 brands grew at a record
59 percent from last year, to $464.2 billion, outpacing the 41
percent growth of the world's top 100 brands, the report said.
"The big question now is what brands must do to be accepted
in international markets," Wang of Millward Brown said.
Although Chinese brands are strengthening their presence
overseas, only personal computer and smartphone maker Lenovo
Group Ltd and cell phone maker ZTE Corp,
generated more than half of their revenue outside China.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)