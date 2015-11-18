HONG KONG Nov 18 WeBank, the online finance arm
of Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking
to raise about $1 billion to expand its lending business and
other financial services, a person with knowledge of the matter
said on Wednesday.
WeBank, launched in January, plans to hold discussions
primarily with private equity investors over the next couple of
months, said the person, who declined to be identified as the
matter has not been announced.
WeBank did not reply to a Reuters request for comment on the
fundraising, which was previously reported by the Wall Street
Journal. Tencent declined to comment.
Internet firms such as Tencent and e-commerce rival Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd have targeted mostly retail clients
in their online banking efforts. But they are unable to provide
some services for which regulators require physical premises.
Internet search provider Baidu Inc is also
venturing into the sector, saying on Wednesday it will set up a
direct bank in partnership with China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd
.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Engen Tham
in SHANGHAI and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Denny Thomas
and Christopher Cushing)