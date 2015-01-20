BEIJING Jan 20 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social networking firm, has shut down 133
accounts on its hugely popular mobile messaging app for
"distorting history", state media said on Tuesday, citing a
government internet authority.
The WeChat accounts, including one whose name translates as
"This is not history", spread "fabricated information" and
confused the public, the official Xinhua news agency said,
citing the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).
The censored accounts "were against laws and regulations",
"disobeyed socialist core values" and "severely disturbed the
online order".
Tencent declined to provide immediate comment.
China's CAC, helmed by internet czar Lu Wei, has presided
over sharp increase in state-mandated censorship and a campaign
to "cleanse" the internet.
China operates the world's most sophisticated internet
censorship mechanism, known as the Great Firewall. Censors
maintain a tight grip on what can and can't be published online,
especially anything seen to undermine the ruling Communist
Party.
China is now taking steps to promote its vision of a clean,
controlled and choreographed internet to other countries.
On Monday, Tencent apologised for rewarding WeChat app users
who sent a message with the English phrase "civil rights" with a
screen full of fluttering U.S. flags.
The CAC said last week it had closed 50 websites and social
media accounts for violations ranging from pornography to
"publishing political news without a permit".
In September, Xinhua said the cyberspace watchdog had closed
nearly 1.8 million accounts on social networking and instant
messaging services since launching an anti-pornography campaign
earlier in the year.
