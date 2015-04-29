BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said China's Tencent Holdings Ltd would buy a 14.6 percent stake in the company for $126 million.
Tencent is buying 12.5 million shares on Wednesday and will acquire a further 8.5 million shares in a second tranche in the future, Glu Mobile said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.