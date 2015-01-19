BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese internet heavyweight
Tencent Holdings Ltd apologised on Monday for
rewarding WeChat app users who sent a message with the English
phrase "civil rights" with a screen full of fluttering U.S.
flags.
The animation was intended to commemorate Martin Luther King
Jr. Day in the United States, and was only meant to be available
to WeChat users in that country, wrote Tencent's WeChat team on
their official microblog.
A technical error allowed users elsewhere to see the U.S.
flags on their screen, including in China. The function now
longer works in Hong Kong and China, according to users.
China, often criticised for its human rights violations,
operates the world's most sophisticated internet censorship
mechanism, known as the Great Firewall. Censors maintain a tight
grip on what can and can't be published online, especially
anything seen to undermine the ruling Communist Party.
"We request everybody's forgiveness," Tencent said in its
post, titled 'An explanation'. "WeChat's path to
internationalisation isn't easy... We will try even harder!"
The 'civil rights' function caused some outrage amongst
Chinese internet users.
"If there's a function for Martin Luther King's birthday,
what are you going to do for Mao Zedong's and Zhou Enlai's?"
wrote one microblog user. "Rubbish WeChat."
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Nick Macfie)