HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 14 China's central bank
has ordered online payment units of dotcom giants Alibaba and
Tencent to stop processing online payments using QR codes, the
two companies said on Friday.
Alipay is the online payment unit of Alibaba Small and Micro
Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Ltd
IPO-ALIB.N.
The online payment unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd is called
Caifutong.
Alipay and Caifutong confirmed to Reuters that they had
received such notice from the central bank. The central bank did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. CITIC did not
immediately answer calls seeking comment.
CITIC Bank announced in an exchange
filing on Thursday that the bank planned to partner with Alibaba
and Tencent to issue virtual credit cards-based QR code
payments.
