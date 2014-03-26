BEIJING, March 26 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
said on Wednesday it was buying a 28 percent stake in
South Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Game for $500 million.
The purchase will help Tencent, China's biggest listed
Internet company, expand its profitable online and mobile gaming
business and grow its presence abroad. CJ Games is an online and
mobile games developer and publisher.
Tencent will buy a mix of existing and newly issued common
stock, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong
Exchange, making it the third-largest investor in CJ Games after
Bang JH and CJ E&M Corp.
CJ Games will also acquire and merge Netmarble, a game
distribution division of CJ E&M, the statement said.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)