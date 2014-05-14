* Q1 net income is largest-ever quarterly profit
* Profit up 60 pct to 6.46 bln yuan vs. est. 4.94 bln yuan
* Revenue, profit margins highest in 3 years
* Seeks to cash in on growth of WeChat messaging service
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, May 14 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest listed tech firm, is ratcheting up its profits
on smartphones as it transplants its strength in social
networking and gaming onto mobile. Now it aims to repeat that
for new business ventures.
At the moment, Shenzhen-based Tencent makes most of its
money from the division which includes its video gaming business
and sales of digital goods.
But Tencent has already spent more than $1.2 billion in
areas like e-commerce, real estate and digital mapping since the
beginning of 2014, as it looks to develop mobile messaging app
WeChat - Weixin in Chinese - as a gateway for all users' needs
on a smartphone.
Worth over $120 billion by market value, Tencent is China's
largest listed tech firm and has become the biggest potential
rival to Alibaba Group Holding, the Chinese
e-commerce giant readying itself for a blockbuster U.S. listing.
"On Weixin they have an extremely strong presence on mobile
and among consumers - they've taken care of their short game
very well but if you look at the long game it looks great as
well," said Michael Clendenin, managing director of
Shanghai-based RedTech Advisors.
"If investors have to wait two or three years for mobile
commerce to take off that's fine, because in the meantime social
and gaming revenues are a pretty nice bridge to that," he said.
Tencent's many investments include a March tie up with
JD.com Inc, ranked a distant second behind Alibaba in
China online retail and now heading for its own New York listing
which could raise as much as $1.7 billion.
Many of its new investments are in mobile commerce, like
hailing a taxi with an app or a service to find and book the
nearest restaurant or cinema seats.
Tencent's previous efforts at e-commerce didn't fare well
against competition from the likes of Alibaba, which has an iron
grip on online shopping in China with an almost 80 percent
market share. When Tencent invested in JD.com it divested
control of its e-commerce assets to the Alibaba rival.
That may be changing, as Tencent capitalises on WeChat's
reach.
"Tencent has lots of ambition on mobile commerce," said Wang
Xiaofeng, a Beijing-based tech analyst with Forrester.
"I do think it has great market potential here because
consumers and marketers want to use the WeChat platform to do
mobile commerce," Wang said.
SOARING PROFITS
Tencent said on Wednesday its net income soared 60 percent
to 6.46 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended
March from 4.04 billion yuan a year earlier, its largest-ever
quarterly profit and the fastest growth in three years. Analysts
had forecast profit of 4.93 billion yuan.
WeChat global monthly active user numbers rose 11.5 percent
to just 396 million, and video games, with total revenue for
smart phone games tripling to over 1.8 billion yuan from the
previous quarter.
"Our online games business achieved a healthy year-on-year
increase in revenues, with growth across PC client games and
mobile games," Tencent said in its earnings filing to the Hong
Kong Exchange.
Revenue growth was also the fastest in three years, leaping
to 18.4 billion yuan in the quarter from 13.5 billion yuan a
year earlier. Global monthly active users of WeChat grew 11.5
percent from the previous quarter to 396 million.
The division that includes the lucrative gaming business saw
a 35 percent jump in revenue, boosted by success in sales of
games for smartphones distributed over hugely popular mobile
messaging app WeChat.
In April, it agreed to add King Digital Entertainment's
'Candy Crush Saga', a mobile game known for being
highly addictive, to the stable of WeChat games.
The earnings may also allay concern among some analysts that
Tencent's profit margins might be shrinking. The surge in net
income helped deliver the best margins since the first quarter
of 2011.
The numbers were released after Tencent shares closed up 1.3
percent in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday, versus a 1.0 percent
rise in the Hang Seng Index.
