BEIJING Aug 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm,
posted a 47 percent jump in second-quarter profit, beating
analysts' estimates, as revenue grew at its fastest rate in more
than three years.
Net income for the quarter ended June rose to 10.9 billion
yuan ($1.64 billion), outpacing estimates of 9.8 billion yuan,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Tencent's quarterly revenue climbed 52 percent, the fastest
pace since the fourth quarter of 2012, to 35.7 billion yuan
($5.38 billion), trumping an average forecast of 33.2 billion
yuan, based on a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan)
