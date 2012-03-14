HONG KONG, March 14 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest Internet company by revenue, said on Wednesday that it may slow future investments because of the weak economic climate.

President Martin Lau was speaking after the company reported its earnings results.

Tencent posted a 15.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.54 billion yuan on Wednesday, in line with analyst forecasts of 2.58 billion yuan.

Shares in Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by Naspers Ltd, South Africa's biggest media group, ended 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday before its earnings announcement versus the Hang Seng Index's 0.2 percent loss. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)