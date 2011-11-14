Nov 14 Tencent Holdings, China's
largest Internet firm by revenue, said on Monday it will launch
an international bond offering and has picked Goldman Sachs
and Deutsche Bank as the joint global
coordinators of the sale.
The bonds, targeted at institutional investors, will be
denominated in U.S. dollars,and Tencent will hold roadshows in
London, Singapore and the United States in the coming weeks,
banking sources told Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
such as replenishing working capital and for potential
acquisitions, the firm said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
No other details, including the potential deal size, were
provided.
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and
HSBC are the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers
while Barclays Capital and Citi are the co-managers of the sale,
it said.
Earlier this month, Tencent reported its slowest profit
growth in four years, on softer growth in its casual games and
lower margins due to increased investments.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI and Nethelie Wong in HONG
KONG; Editing by Ken Wills)