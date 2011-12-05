By Lee Chyen Yee and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG Dec 5 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest Internet company by revenue, is issuing five-year bonds worth at least $500 million in its first U.S. dollar-denominated debt issue to help fund short-term borrowings, sources said on Monday.

Tencent, more than 30 percent owned by South Africa's biggest media group Naspers Ltd, would also use the benchmark-sized bond offering to finance some overseas operations, analysts said.

A source close to the deal said the amount had been set at $500 million.

"One of the key reason for the bond issue is to pay off short-term borrowings so that the bank can have regular, more scheduled payments on the loans," said JPMorgan analyst Dick Wei.

"They may also use it to finance some overseas divisions. Tencent has strong cash flow on a consolidated basis, but most of the cash flow comes from domestic areas. So basically overseas divisions don't have such a strong cash flow."

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG are joint global coordinators for the bond issue, which will have a maturity of five years, two sources close to the deal told Reuters and IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman and Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse AG and HSBC Holdings Plc , while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Barclays Capital and Citigroup Inc are co-managers.

Tencent executives were not immediately available for comment.

Analysts said it would be cheaper to issue U.S. dollar bonds than to remit yuan overseas as that was subject to a withholding tax of 5-10 percent.

In a report in November, Goldman said the main objective of the bonds would be to finance Tencent's short-term debt, with some of the money also for overseas investments even though Tencent has a strong net cash position of $2.7 billion at the end of September.

"Tencent needs money not only for its expansion, but for some acquisitions it has made," the sources told Reuters.

Chinese companies, such as properties Shimao Property Holdings Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, have been issuing dollar bonds as fundraising was getting more difficult in China with the government keeping monetary policy tight.