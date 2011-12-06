HONG KONG Dec 6 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest Internet company by revenue, is issuing $600 million worth of five-year U.S. dollar bonds, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said on Tuesday.

On Monday, sources told Reuters and IFR that the Hong Kong-listed Internet firm, which is more than 30 percent owned by South African media giant Naspers Ltd was issuing its maiden dollar bonds worth at least $500 million.

Asian and U.S. investors each account for 45 percent of the allotments, while Europe made up the rest, IFR said.

In terms of investor types, funds received 65 percent, banks 21 percent, retail investors 8 percent and insurers and central banks 6 percent, the publication said.

The bonds had received orders of $1.3 billion, IFR said.

The 2016 bonds were sold at 375 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and have a coupon of 4.625 percent, IFR said. They were priced at 99.74 for a yield of 4.684 percent, it said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG are joint global coordinators for the bond issue,

Both banks are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse AG and HSBC Holdings Plc , while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Barclays Capital and Citigroup Inc are co-managers. (Reporting by IFR team; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)