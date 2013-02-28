JAKARTA Feb 28 Tencent Holdings,
China's biggest online gaming and social networking company, has
set up a joint venture with Indonesia's biggest media group PT
Global Mediacom to tap the country's growing social
media market.
The venture will further promote Tencent's highly popular
mobile chatting app WeChat, which the company introduced to
Indonesia late last year and other products will also be
introduced in the future.
Indonesians, which number 240 million, are among the world's
biggest users of Facebook and Twitter.
"The partnership between Tencent and MNC is our strategic
step to expand our reach to Indonesian customers," said Martin
Lau, Tencent's president said in a statement.
Hillhouse Capital, one of China's biggest investment funds,
is participating in the venture. The companies did not provide
financial terms.
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, owner of MNC group and CEO of Global
Mediacom, told Reuters in 2012 that he plans to develop local
social media platforms as well as online gaming to tap the
growing domestic market.
